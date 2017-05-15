Rural Women New Zealand WoolOn attracts big name for MC

WoolOn Committee member Lisa Davidson is excited to have attracted one of New Zealand's leading names from the acting fraternity as MC this year Rural Women New Zealand WoolOn Awards - Te Kohe Tuhaka. "This is a national event that celebrates the creative talent of both locals, New Zealanders and International entrants and we are delighted to have highly recognised actor Te Kohe as our MC for this year Rural Women New Zealand WoolOn Awards" says Lisa Davidson.

