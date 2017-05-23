RSM Law Plunket Art Show to feature a...

RSM Law Plunket Art Show to feature art from around New Zealand

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Timaru Herald

Lyttelton artist Martin Cole with Plunket art show committee member Sue Geaney set up Martin's sculptures made of materials including recycled copper and brass, ahead of the RSM Law Plunket Art Show held at the Aigantighe Art Gallery. "Part of what makes this show successful is that it's a combination of different art forms and arts styles," Plunket Art Show committee chairwoman Di Hay said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Timaru Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,392 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC