RSM Law Plunket Art Show to feature art from around New Zealand

Lyttelton artist Martin Cole with Plunket art show committee member Sue Geaney set up Martin's sculptures made of materials including recycled copper and brass, ahead of the RSM Law Plunket Art Show held at the Aigantighe Art Gallery. "Part of what makes this show successful is that it's a combination of different art forms and arts styles," Plunket Art Show committee chairwoman Di Hay said.

