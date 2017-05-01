Royal New Zealand Ballet perform on a...

Royal New Zealand Ballet perform on a new stage: the streets of Wellington

Royal New Zealand Ballet dancers took to various spots around Wellington to create a short clip to run during their upcoming production Three By Ekman. Dancing in the streets of Wellington, or on board a moving cable car, is a little different from the Royal New Zealand Ballet's usual stages.

