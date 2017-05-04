Rise in Chinese voter support for New...

Rise in Chinese voter support for New Zealand First, survey finds

15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Three quarters of ethnic Chinese voters will cast their vote for National if an election was held tomorrow, a survey has found. But the party that is gaining the biggest rise in Chinese support is Winston Peter's New Zealand First, according to the World TV-Trace Chinese voter poll.

Chicago, IL

