Record numbers take to New Zealand's national walking trail

Record numbers of people took to the Te Araroa Trail over the summer season, with some sections of the national trail recording more than double the number of walkers anticipated. The trail traverses 3,000 kilometres of stunning New Zealand scenery as it winds its way from Cape Reinga in the north of New Zealand to Bluff in the far south.

Chicago, IL

