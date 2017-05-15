Proportion of teenage pregnancies in Gisborne highest in New Zealand
Figures released to the Herald by Statistics New Zealand showed the number of teen births as a proportion of total births in Gisborne was the highest in the country at 10.1 per cent, followed by the Hawke's Bay region on 7 per cent and Northland on 6.5 per cent. The data comes on the back of the announcement the teenage birth rate in New Zealand has halved since 2008.
