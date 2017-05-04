Paraparaumu man who beat stepdaughter's rapist Jason Haward says he will appeal guilty verdict
The Paraparaumu man who assaulted his stepdaughter's rapist says he plans to appeal the guilty verdict given by a jury last week, even if the judge lets him off without a sentence. He was charged with injuring with intent to injure after assaulting his stepdaughter's rapist, Jason Haward, in April last year.
