Paraparaumu man who beat stepdaughter...

Paraparaumu man who beat stepdaughter's rapist Jason Haward says he will appeal guilty verdict

15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The Paraparaumu man who assaulted his stepdaughter's rapist says he plans to appeal the guilty verdict given by a jury last week, even if the judge lets him off without a sentence. He was charged with injuring with intent to injure after assaulting his stepdaughter's rapist, Jason Haward, in April last year.

Chicago, IL

