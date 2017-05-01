Otaki in the running to be New Zealan...

Otaki in the running to be New Zealand's first officially bilingual town

Otaki, where the Maori language was almost dead among young people 40 years ago, could become New Zealand's first officially bilingual town. The town on the Kapiti Coast, north of Wellington, is leading the running to be given bilingual status, in a move being pushed by the Maori Party.

