Online bomb threats prompted US Embassy evacuation during FBI director's visit
FBI director James Comey's life was threatened during a recent visit to New Zealand with the man behind it claiming Comey wouldn't leave New Zealand alive. The threats, made by Frank Stewart McLean, 32, during Comey's visit to New Zealand in April, forced the evacuation of the United State Embassy in Wellington.
