One-time murder-accused carried knife out of fear

William Hartley appeared in the Palmerston North District Court for possessing a knife in public and speeding through the Manawatu Gorge at up to 150kmh. Hartley was faced trial alongside Daniel Rei, Troy Marcus Simmonds, Scott Gareth Simmonds and Michael Bob Fiti over Whatuira's death in Woodville in January 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.