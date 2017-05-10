One New Zealand woman's distant battl...

One New Zealand woman's distant battle to bring home an uncle's WWI diaries

New Zealander Sharon Marris travels to Leeds to inspect her great-great-uncle's war diaries and to demand their return - but discovers there's a twist. Additional reporting by Emily Spink and David Walker in Christchurch.

Chicago, IL

