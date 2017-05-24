NZ vigilant for Lions tour after Manc...

NZ vigilant for Lions tour after Manchester attack - PM

40 min ago Read more: The Star Online

New Zealand will remain vigilant for security threats around the British and Irish Lions tour in the wake of the terror attack in Manchester but there has been no evidence to suggest a heightened risk of attack, Prime Minister Bill English has said. British police said they believed British-born 22-year-old Salman Abedi carried out the bombing that killed 22 people following a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande in Manchester on Monday and have raised their threat level to "critical".

Chicago, IL

