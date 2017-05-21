Number of police vehicles caught speeding on New Zealand roads on the rise
The number of police vehicles caught speeding without an excuse jumped by more than 30 per cent in the first three months of this year. Police figures published on Thursday show 118 upheld speeding tickets were issued to police vehicles from January to March this year.
