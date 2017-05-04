Northern Peninsula shrimp fishers see no reason to fish in 2017

Fishers in the 4R fleet are saying with the present outlook, the shrimp fishery will not be profitable for them in 2017. The Fish, Food and Allied Workers union held a meeting for the 4R fleet in Hawke's Bay on April 24. FFAW 4R chair, Rendell Genge, and the 4R vice chair, Roland Genge, both from Anchor Point, say that if the current outlook persists, in regards to prices and quotas, it's likely that none of the 4R fleet will participate in the northern shrimp fishery this year.

