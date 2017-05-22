New Zealand's top brands reveled in a...

New Zealand's top brands reveled in annual Reader's Digest survey

Oyster Bay is the most trusted wine in the country, according to the results of an annual survey that ranks the brands and companies competing to win New Zealanders' hearts and minds. Reader's Digest has released the results of its annual Most Trusted Brands survey, compiled by market research company Roy Morgan Research from a sample of 1400 New Zealanders.

Chicago, IL

