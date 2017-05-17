New Zealand's first strongest woman k...

New Zealand's first strongest woman keen to retain her crown

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Nelson Mail

Louise Kelly pulls a 800kg quad vehicle to promote the Strong Man and Strong Woman Competition, that will be held at the Nelson A and P Show. There was sweat on the brow of New Zealand's Strongest Woman, Louise Kelly, after she pulled an 800kg Can-Am Defender over grass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nelson Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Wall Street
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,130 • Total comments across all topics: 281,103,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC