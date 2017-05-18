New Zealand's favourite library books revealed

Even in the age of e-readers Kiwis love libraries - patrons of libraries in New Zealand's main centres checked out nearly 26 million items in the year to June 2016. However, this was a 2 per cent drop in loans compared to the year ending June 2015, when Kiwis checked out 26,537,791 items from libraries in main cities.

