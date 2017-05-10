New Zealand's best sausage rolls are ...

New Zealand's best sausage rolls are made in Dunedin

The secret to New Zealand's best sauage roll is out - though you'll need to be in the right part of the country to try it. The Ward St Depot this week was confirmed as winner of the Coast radio station's Best Sausage Roll competition after a six-week-long nationwide search by New Zealand Masterchef winner Brett McGregor.

