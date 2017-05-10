New Zealand's ambitious plan to save birds: Kill every rat
In this March 22, 2017 photo, Wayne Linklater, a wildlife biologist at the Victoria University of Wellington, speaks during an interview in Wellington, New Zealand. People across New Zealand are embracing an environmental goal so ambitious it's been compared to putting a man on the moon: ridding the entire nation of every last stoat, possum and rat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May 5
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr 13
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Feb '17
|Badd
|27
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb '17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC