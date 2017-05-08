New Zealanders coughing up more in tax dollars
Tax fairness has been adopted by the Herald in a bid to drive public debate about an issue of fundamental importance to the economy and government finances. Photo/NZME The unofficial event marks the day when the country has collectively paid off its tax bill for the year and can keep the remaining income, although accounting and business advisory firm Staples Rodway said this year Kiwis had paid more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May 5
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr 13
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Feb '17
|Badd
|27
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb '17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC