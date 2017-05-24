New Zealanda s All Blacks win top Spa...

New Zealanda s All Blacks win top Spanish sports prize

The Tribune

New Zealand's national rugby team has been awarded Spain's Princess of Asturias prize for sports in recognition of its success and for representing the values of solidarity and racial and cultural integration. Organizers said Wednesday the two-time defending world champion All Blacks are a global icon in rugby and one of sport's most successful teams.

Chicago, IL

