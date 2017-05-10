New Zealand war crimes in Afghanistan exposed in detailed new book
Hit and Run: The New Zealand SAS in Afghanistan & the Meaning of Honour By Nicky Hager & Jon Stephenson Potton & Burton, 2017 159 pages In this well-written and powerful book, Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson present a barrage of evidence that "New Zealanders and their United States allies were involved in war crimes" in Afghanistan in 2010. The evidence is gleaned from interviews with over three dozen people.
