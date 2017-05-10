New Zealand unaffected by global cyberattack 'at this time' as police take precautions
New Zealand appears to have been unaffected by a massive global cybersecurity attack on dozens of countries by hackers reportedly using adapted stolen National Security Agency programs. In the United Kingdom, government health systems were badly hit, departments and doctors' surgeries were forced to turn patients away, and appointments were cancelled.
