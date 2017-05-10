New Zealand unaffected by global cybe...

New Zealand unaffected by global cyberattack 'at this time' as police take precautions

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

New Zealand appears to have been unaffected by a massive global cybersecurity attack on dozens of countries by hackers reportedly using adapted stolen National Security Agency programs. In the United Kingdom, government health systems were badly hit, departments and doctors' surgeries were forced to turn patients away, and appointments were cancelled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr 13 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,773 • Total comments across all topics: 280,988,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC