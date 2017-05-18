New Zealand space launch has nation r...

New Zealand space launch has nation reaching for the stars

New Zealand has never had a space program but could soon be launching commercial rockets more often than the United States. Founded by New Zealander Peter Beck, the company was last week given official approval to conduct three test launches from a remote peninsula in the South Pacific nation.

