New Zealand regulators reject merger of newspaper publishers

A shop owner stacks editions of the "The Press" newspaper, owned by Fairfax Media, for sale in Christchurch, New Zealand, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The New Zealand Commerce Commission announced Wednesday that they have rejected a proposed merger between New Zealand's two main newspaper publishers, saying the benefits of saving money and extending the life of some newspapers don't outweigh the harm it would cause to democracy.

