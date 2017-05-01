New Zealand regulators reject merger of newspaper publishers

New Zealand Commerce Commission chairman Dr Mark Berry addresses a press conference where he announced in Wellington, New Zealand, the proposed merger of New Zealand media companies NZME and Fairfax was declined, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Regulators have rejected a proposed merger between New Zealand's two main newspaper publishers, saying the benefits of saving money and extending the life of some newspapers don't outweigh the harm it would cause to democracy.

