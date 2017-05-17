New Zealand quake scientists discover surprise: Hot water
The scientists found the water in the Alpine Fault was much hotter than expected, and could potentially be harnessed to generate electricity or provide direct heating in industries like dairy farming. The finding was surprising because geothermal energy is usually associated with volcanic activity, but there are no volcanoes where the scientists drilled.
