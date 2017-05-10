New Zealand Predator Free

New Zealand Predator Free

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

In this March 23, 2017 photo, the remains of a rat that was captured in traps in bushland is held by Polhill Reserve volunteer Sean Martin in central Wellington, New Zealand. People across New Zealand are embracing an environmental goal so ambitious it's been compared to putting a man on the moon: ridding the entire nation of every last stoat, possum and rat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr 13 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,949,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC