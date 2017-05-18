New Zealand optimistic of reviving TP...

New Zealand optimistic of reviving TPP trade deal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

New Zealand is increasingly optimistic that the 11 remaining countries of the Trans-Pacific Partnership will move ahead with the trade deal despite the withdrawal of the United States, Trade Minister Todd McClay said. New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay attends a meeting of the "Alianza del Pacifico" in Vina del Mar, Chile March 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,723 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC