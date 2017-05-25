New Zealand loves Shortland Street

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders showed their love for TVNZ's Shortland Street last night, with a bumper audience of 630,000 watching the special feature-length episode of the nation's favourite drama. Last night's 25th birthday episode featured a volcanic eruption that rocked the hospital to its very core - and saw the return of former core cast members Marj , Stuart , Nick and Waverley , along with the seeming reappearance of Lionel .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.