New Zealand loves Shortland Street

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders showed their love for TVNZ's Shortland Street last night, with a bumper audience of 630,000 watching the special feature-length episode of the nation's favourite drama. Last night's 25th birthday episode featured a volcanic eruption that rocked the hospital to its very core - and saw the return of former core cast members Marj , Stuart , Nick and Waverley , along with the seeming reappearance of Lionel .

Chicago, IL

