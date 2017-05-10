New Zealand International Film Festiv...

New Zealand International Film Festival 2017: First line up announced

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A ghost story, a digital pirate, and a Kiwi house of horrors are all coming to New Zealand screens thanks to this year's NZ International Film Festival. NZIFF has revealed the first eight films of the 2017 programme which will screen from July 20, including three New Zealand-made documentaries and four international feature films starring the likes of Rooney Mara, Casey Affleck, Sienna Miller and Robert Pattinson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr 13 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,158 • Total comments across all topics: 280,921,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC