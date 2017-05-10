New Zealand International Film Festival 2017: First line up announced

A ghost story, a digital pirate, and a Kiwi house of horrors are all coming to New Zealand screens thanks to this year's NZ International Film Festival. NZIFF has revealed the first eight films of the 2017 programme which will screen from July 20, including three New Zealand-made documentaries and four international feature films starring the likes of Rooney Mara, Casey Affleck, Sienna Miller and Robert Pattinson.

