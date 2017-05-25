New Zealand Government Pledges to Loo...

New Zealand Government Pledges to Loosen Purse Strings If Re-Elected

1 hr ago Read more: Bloomberg

Finance Minister Steven Joyce said he'll raise the thresholds at which higher tax rates kick in and increase support for low and middle-income families, when unveiling his annual budget Thursday in Wellington. The package will cost NZ$6.5 billion over four years, eating into projected budget surpluses but boosting spending and keeping the economy growing at a healthy clip, he said.

Chicago, IL

