New Zealand First Announces Dunedin Candidates

New Zealand First's candidates to contest the Dunedin North and Dunedin South seats in this year's general election bring with them a mix of social, environmental, community and education experience. "Kerry Rushton, our candidate in the Dunedin South electorate, has a long association with social service and community support organisations in Dunedin and believes in making a real difference for all New Zealanders," say New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

