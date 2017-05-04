New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards win...

New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards winners announced

The 2017 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards winners and finalists represent a group of people who are acutely aware of environmental issues and the dairy industry's role in farming responsibly. In front of nearly 550 people at Auckland's Sky City Convention Centre tonight, Christopher and Siobhan O'Malley were named the 2017 New Zealand Share Farmers of the Year, Hayley Hoogendyk became the 2017 New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year and Clay Paton was announced the 2017 New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year.

