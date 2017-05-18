New Zealand, Australian workers to suffer under Theresa May's immigration pledges
Britain's prime minister, Theresa May, will campaign for more welfare cuts, curbs to benefits for some immigrants, revealing her conservative party's election platform. New anti-migrant policies announced by British Prime Minister Theresa May will make it harder for New Zealanders and Australians to find and keep jobs in the United Kingdom, and will charge them more to access the National Health Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May 5
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Feb '17
|Badd
|27
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb '17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC