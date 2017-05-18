New Zealand, Australian workers to suffer under Theresa May's immigration pledges

Britain's prime minister, Theresa May, will campaign for more welfare cuts, curbs to benefits for some immigrants, revealing her conservative party's election platform. New anti-migrant policies announced by British Prime Minister Theresa May will make it harder for New Zealanders and Australians to find and keep jobs in the United Kingdom, and will charge them more to access the National Health Service.

