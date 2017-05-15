New Zealand: A trial is to be held fo...

New Zealand: A trial is to be held for Susan Austen, charged with aiding a suicide

A Lower Hutt woman and pro-euthanasia campaigner has pleaded not guilty to aiding a suicide and importing a drug that can be used for euthanasia. Susan Dale Austen, 65, has been charged with aiding Annemarie Niesje Treadwell to commit suicide between December 2015 and June 2016.

