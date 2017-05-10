New speed cameras are being installed around New Zealand
Police announced on Wednesday more fixed cameras would be put up, and where they would go, as part of a $10-million project that was signalled in 2013. The 33 new cameras are among the total of up to 56 for the project that police plan to put in areas at the highest risk of speed-related crashes.
