Nelsonians show support to Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter

Jean Maxted, Margaret McLeod, Diane McCarthy, and Graham McCarthy, of Summit Realty Picton, celebrate a good putt during the for the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Charity Golf Day at Nelson Golf Club. The inaugural Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Charity Golf Tournament took place at the Nelson Golf Club yesterday, with 88 people placed in 22 teams ready to put a ball in one of the 18 holes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nelson Mail.