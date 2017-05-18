Nelson sustainability festival plan '...

Nelson sustainability festival plan 'first for New Zealand'

12 hrs ago Read more: Marlborough Express

Alice Robin, Guy Redmond and Indigo Levett gave a presentation on the proposal to Tasman district councillors last week and asked for support. The plan was to hold an open-air festival in Nelson CBD during April 2018 with "streets and squares full of people sharing knowledge and expertise on making our region a more sustainable, resilient place to live", Robin said.

Chicago, IL

