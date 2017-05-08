National should act to protect New Ze...

National should act to protect New Zealanders' savings

7 hrs ago

National should follow today's advice from the International Monetary Fund and implement deposit insurance to protect New Zealanders' savings, the Green Party said. The IMF's Financial Sector Assessment Programme recommended today that introducing deposit insurance is "the best option" to strengthen the Reserve Bank's crisis resolution framework.

Chicago, IL

