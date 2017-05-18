Nathan Guy 'better off' for having farmed through a flood in 2004
Newly-appointed Civil Defence Minister Nathan Guy made a trip to Kaikoura in his first few weeks on the job to assess the earthquake recovery. He's farmed his way through a flood and is no stranger to dealing with "straight-talking farmers" - is Nathan Guy the country's most qualified Civil Defence Minister? Guy's only been in the role a few weeks but has already paid the people of Kaikoura a visit where he donned his brand new Civil Defence jacket for the first time.
