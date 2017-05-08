Name suppression lapses for Taupo murder accused

Simon Harvey Frank, 56, from Wellington appeared in the High Court at Rotorua today via audio visual link charged with the murder of Petra Frank, 58. Justice Timothy Brewer said he had received a psychiatric report that said Frank was fit to plead to the charge and stand trial. However, Frank's lawyer, Harry Edward, asked his client be remanded for 30 days to allow another report to be carried out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.