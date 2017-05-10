MP Darroch Ball struggles to get a fo...

MP Darroch Ball struggles to get a foot on the property ladder

9 hrs ago

While some politicians are investing in multiple properties, others are stuck in the same boat as many New Zealanders and are struggling to get their foot on the ladder. NZ First list MP Darroch Ball said he is among the nine MPs not to own any property because he can't afford it, and buying his first home is a "pipedream".

Chicago, IL

