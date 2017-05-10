McDonald's buys $238m of New Zealand ...

McDonald's buys $238m of New Zealand food

17 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

McDonald's bought more than $150 million worth of local produce to feed New Zealanders over its counters last year, a new report reveals. The global fast-food chain today released its 2016 grocery list to unveil how much it spent on local produce over a 12 month period.

Chicago, IL

