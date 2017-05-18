Marcus Tucker murder trial aborted, Peter Carroll still charged with killing
The trial of Peter John Carroll for the murder of Marcus Luke Tucker has been aborted after evidence was heard from seven witnesses. Carroll, 52, was remanded in custody by Justice David Gendall in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday morning for a new trial with new defence counsel on July 17. The defence team of Andrew Bailey and Ethan Huda was given leave to withdraw from the case by Justice Gendall today.
