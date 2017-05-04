Manhunt in Tauranga south after latest armed robbery
A heavy police presence has been felt in Tauranga South this afternoon following reports of an aggravated robbery of another dairy. The Carlisle St Convenience Store was robbed by two men about 2.20pm.
