Man rescued after becoming stuck on Stewart Island
Maritime New Zealand media spokesman Vince Cholewa said man, from Timaru, set of his personal locator beacon after he had "gone off the track in difficult terrain and got quite badly stuck". The group were staying at the Little Glory Hunters Hut and the beacon had been set off about 3km away at Murrays Mistake, he said.
