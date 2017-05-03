Man rescued after becoming stuck on S...

Man rescued after becoming stuck on Stewart Island

13 hrs ago

Maritime New Zealand media spokesman Vince Cholewa said man, from Timaru, set of his personal locator beacon after he had "gone off the track in difficult terrain and got quite badly stuck". The group were staying at the Little Glory Hunters Hut and the beacon had been set off about 3km away at Murrays Mistake, he said.

