Man charged with arson over Piha fires

5 hrs ago

A 19-year-old West Auckland man has been arrested in relation to two fires among a spate of fires at Piha over the past nine days. Waitakere police area commander Scott Webb said the man is a Piha resident.

Chicago, IL

