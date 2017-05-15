Man charged with accessory after the ...

Man charged with accessory after the fact in relation to death of Te Kaha man

3 hrs ago

A man has been charged in relation to the death of a Te Kaha man purposely run down by a vehicle in the eastern Bay of Plenty. Don Henry Turei Junior died after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a motorbike on State Highway 35 opposite the Raukokore Marae, near Te Kaha, in November.

Chicago, IL

