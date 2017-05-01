Local bands celebrate New Zealand Music Month with album release
Government Pest, from left Aaron Sanko, Kris Cummerfield, and Murray Shaw.features on the new "While The Swamp Rocks" compilation disc for NZ Music Month. May is New Zealand music month and Palmerston North's Slave Collective of local musicians is in the middle of a showcase release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr 13
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Feb '17
|Badd
|27
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb '17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|solidgold
|4,210
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC