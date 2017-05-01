Local bands celebrate New Zealand Mus...

Local bands celebrate New Zealand Music Month with album release

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Standard

Government Pest, from left Aaron Sanko, Kris Cummerfield, and Murray Shaw.features on the new "While The Swamp Rocks" compilation disc for NZ Music Month. May is New Zealand music month and Palmerston North's Slave Collective of local musicians is in the middle of a showcase release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr 13 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb '17 solidgold 4,210
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,781 • Total comments across all topics: 280,747,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC